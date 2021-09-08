Raymond Mujuni, Rita Kanya hold traditional marriage

Media personalities, Raymond Mujuni and Rita Kanya are used to reading headlines and not making them.

However, when he went on one knee and proposed to her in April 2020, many gawked at the gesture with some nay-sayers saying it would end in tears.

The NTV couple put their doubters to shame over the weekend when Raymond visited Kanya’s parents in Kisoro for a traditional marriage ceremony

Together with family members and close friends, the lovely couple headed to Kisoro on Saturday where they held a Kuhingira/Gusaba Nogukwa ceremony, an equivalent of a Kwanjula ceremony in the Buganda Kingdom. A wedding is on the cards soon.