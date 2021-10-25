Raymond Mujuni, Ritah Kanya welcome baby girl

By Kampala Sun Writer

NTV news anchors Raymond Mujuni and fiancée Ritah Kanya have become parents. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Friday.

A first time mother, Kanya took to Instagram to break the exciting news in the couple’s life.

She stressed that she was glad to settle her eyes upon their bundle of joy, which was a source of sunshine.

” 25. 03. 2022 at 05:14pm we got to see her for the first time. Our months are filled with laughter, and our tongues with singing. The Lord has done great things for us. The Lord has done great things for us. We are glad!” she wrote.

On his part, Raymond Mujuni announced that he will be off social media for some good time as he attends to the new member of their family.

“There’s been a 50% increment in the population in the household. Nothing could be more beautiful than the new addition – besides the mum. The father is elated and too excited. He’ll be away from here for some tine,” he wrote.