Rayvanny joins Tanzania’s hospitality business, Diamond elated



By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singers that were once signed under Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi Classic Baibe (WCB) clearly took lessons from their former boss given the rate at which they are investing outside the music industry and their choices of investment. The latest is BET award winner Rayvanny who has now invested in a hotel. He shared photos of his fancy Havana Hotel’s interior on social media on Friday, September 3, 2021 and noted that it was just the beginning; his next plan is to invest in a chain of restaurants.

Singer Diamond who signed and mentored him was excited by the news. He commented, ‘Money talks!’ The Naazaje singer also invested in a hotel in Mikocheni B, Dar-es-salaam that was closed down for renovation months ago shortly after he took over.

It should be noted that last week, Harmonize who was also signed to WCB announced he is set to open KondeGang TV and radio soon, to rival his former boss, Diamond’s Wasafi TV and Radio.

Meanwhile, Diamond’s latest investment is in the transport business where he has lined up buses that will be plying the routes of Dar es Salaam and surrounding towns. It was made public by his mother, Sandra Kassim, alias Mama Dangote to her over four million Instagram followers last week. She asked them to support her son.