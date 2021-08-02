Reconstruction of Makerere Main Building starts

By Simon Peter Tumwine

Makerere University has started the reconstruction of its Ivory Tower.

On September 20, 2020, the university’s oldest building, the Ivory Tower, was gutted by fire.

Last year, Cabinet resolved that the entire university Main Building be demolished and rebuilt to match its previous form and appearance as a way of conserving its architectural character.

The move to rebuild the tower was premised on recommendations from the two technical committees.

Cabinet also resolved to enhance the capacity of the national building review board to monitor buildings across the country for timely detection of deterioration-related accidents.

The other issues to be resolved include; developing a disaster and risk management policy for the university as well as replacing electrical installations in all old buildings of the university, among others.

The vice-chancellor, Prof. Barnabus Nawangwe, also launched a campaign to raise sh15b for the reconstruction of the tower.