Religious leaders giving marriage a bad name

By Alex Balimwikungu

In the eyes of the public, religious leaders have picture-perfect marriages. In reality, if latest manifestations are anything to go by, they are just like the rest of the ‘unchurched’ people. It is easy to point your finger at high profile pastors and religious leaders who have given the church a bad name.

Pastor Irene Manjeri and her estranged husband Dr. Vincent Katongole’s marital drama that is presently playing out in the media is a tip of the iceberg. Over the years, the marital drama has played out in the public gallery with devastating effects. Pastor Solomon Male reveals that these pastors have made it ‘cool’ to be in a polygamous setting.

“Few of us have perfect marriages. Many have given the Church a bad name and it is not the last we are seeing,” Male said while commenting on Pastor Manjeri’s woes.

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo

He is presently lapping in the adulation of a ‘modern’ and ‘woke’ woman in Suzan Nantaba Makula. The House of Prayer Ministries International church’s Pastor Aloysius Bugingo cheated on his wife, Teddy Naluswa Bugingo, with his worker, Susan Makula and they are now an item. He is unapologetic about it and has found a new lease of life. Whereas Teddy has publicly proclaimed that she is team no divorce, for Bugingo, there is no turning back. He doesn’t seem bothered by proclamations that it will end in tears for the couple!

Bishop David Livingstone Kiganda

Poor Bishop David Kiganda! Once upon a time, when he spent nights fasting and praying for favour from God, his wife was “strengthening her relationship” with a low-life chapatti vendor called Mukwasi. He prayed hard and the incident came to pass. It was as well he found someone who washed away all the tears. He is married to Zimbabwean Cindy Karonga and the couple recently welcomed a son.

Pastor Stephen Mutesasira

Pastor Steven Mutesasira’s marriage broke down a few years back and his wife Julie left the country. He alleged that his wife was cheating on him for a long period of time with city men until he found out.

According to Pastor Mutesasira, Julie changed when she started living a life of a celebrity. Her lifestyle and dress code changed. She started loving money like nothing. In the end, men started hitting on her and the marriage broke down. She is now living in Canada where she has since been joined by her children. Pastor Steven has since married.

Archbishop Stanley Ntagali

The retired Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali, was suspended for having an extra-marital affair with a married woman.

According to the Archbishop of Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, his predecessor was sent packing for betraying his Lord and Saviour, his wife and their marriage vows, as well as the faith of many Ugandans and global Christians who looked to him to live the faith he proclaimed. He was recently sounded out for not taking care of the son he had out of that union.

Imelda Namutebi Kula

Once upon a time, 18 years ago, Prophet Imelda Namutebi was so powerful, she ‘snatched’ a married man Tom Kula (now deceased). The couple wed on Valentine’s Day in 2003. She was so determined to keep him; she had no qualms dealing with anyone who crossed their path. In that very year, followers of the “prophetess” Imelda Namutebi, beat up a Vision Group journalist, Nicholas Kajoba. They accused the media of negatively reporting about her marriage.

Irene Manjeri

When a married pastor goes to bed not with her bible, but a fully loaded AK-47 assault rifle, you know that marriage is on drip. That is the story of Nalongo Pastor Irene Manjeri Katongole. She is distraught and forlorn that her husband of 27 years, Dr. Vincent Katongole, is now looking at women with a darker pigment than hers and is actually siring children with them. Her husband reiterates that they have since divorced and wonders why Pastor Manjeri is washing their dirty linen in public.