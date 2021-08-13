Rema asked to remove two videos from her catalogue

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Rema Namakula’s music video to the song Loco is just over a week old, but one thing is clear online, her fans’ expectations were not met. According to a section that gathered under the link she shared on her Facebook, first, they rated the audio way above the video. They also brought it to her attention that her song Ekyaama from eleven months ago is below par and therefore, they would be glad if she took them off her music catalogue. Some even compared the Loco video to those they see on TikTok because of the lack of quality while some blamed the drop in quality on marriage.

The video was shot in a room, likely Rema somewhere in Uganda and Chike somewhere in Nigeria, then stitched together by a video editor.

Am Merciful: “Do you guys like the song because it is my second song (sic) of Rema that does not sound good to me after #Ekyama.”

Nandawula Sarah Jjuko: “Me after her song called Clear now this one again and the video spoiled everything singa balulese mu audio ka video kalinga buno abaana bwebakola ku tiktoko.”

Nagawa Hellen Marina: “Both audio and video disappointed me. What is wrong with her? Ever since she married da doctor da music is not on point. Please our diva try to concentrate on one thing either marriage only if u want both plz give us good music d way u used to, but Loco, Ekyama should not even be in yo gallery.”

Loco featuring Nigerian crooner, Chike has so far garnered over 200k views on YouTube a week after it was uploaded. Meanwhile, the Ekyama song that her fans also want removed from her catalogue was released and uploaded on her YouTube channel 11 months ago and surprisingly, it has over 1.7 million views.