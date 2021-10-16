Rema, Dr. Hamza Ssebunya welcome baby girl

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Rema Namakula and her husband Dr. Hamza Ssebunya have welcomed a bouncing baby girl. The couple named the child, Aaliyah Ssebunya.

Rema gave birth in the morning of Sunday, November 7. They used a silhouetted picture to deliver the news on their social media.

The couple known for an overt Public Display of Affection (PDA), kept the pregnancy private until on Sunday 7th November, 2021 when she shared on social media silhouette photos of herself, hubby, and the baby bump.

Rema introduced Ssebunya to her parents in Nabbingo on November 14, 2019 in a glamorous ceremony. Following the traditional marriage ceremony, Rema revealed that Ssebunya was the best thing to ever happen to her. She has another daughter, Amaal Musuuza with singer Eddy Kenzo.