Rema, husband dedicate new baby to God

4 hours ago
By Kampala Sun Writer

Singer Rema Namakula and her husband, Dr. Hamza Sebunya, have dedicated their three-month-old daughter, Aaliyah, to God in an Aqiqah  ceremony.

Rema took to her social media platforms to post pictures of her man holding the baby, with the caption: “If he looks at his baby like this, please give him more babies. Ma sha Allah. #akiika.”

She added more pictures of herself and Hamza, Aaliyah, and Aamaal Musuuza, her daughter from a long-term relationship with singer Eddy Kenzo.

Aqiqah is an Islamic ceremony meant to appreciate God for the gift of a child. It is no wonder Rema is thanking Allah, for she was the subject of scrutiny following her 2019 wedding to Hamza.

Dr. Hamza Sebunya cradling his three-month-old daughter, Aaliyah, at her Aqiqah ceremony
Aamaal, Hamza, Rema and baby Aaliyah

The question of when she would bear Hamza a child was like a thorn under her flesh.  When she conceived, she kept it a secret until she delivered the baby late last year.

Aaliyah is Hamza’s first child, but he has embraced his step-father role.

At his graduation party at Méstil Hotel & Residences in Nsambya, a city suburb, in January 2020, he expressed his undying love for his step-daughter, Aamaal.

“I love Aamaal so much and she is so bright. I know she will one day become a winner. I love you Aamaal and I’m your defender,” Hamza said while holding the little girl on his laps as she played with his phone.

He added: “I even bought her four sets of medical equipment and I’m trying to mentor her to become a doctor like me.”

Hamza revealed that Aamaal administers dummy injections on him every time he returns home.

 

 

 

 

