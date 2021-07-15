Remembering Mutebile: Do you know who introduced the dime you are ‘swelling’ with?

By Christine Drijaru



Money is the root cause of evil, they say. Well, try telling that to a broke man in January.

My friend, money can move mountains. Money can open doors. Money can get you that hot chick who is not in your league. Money can make you chill with the Big Boys.

Just show money osilike.

How are you going to party without dime? How will you tip your favourite artiste without mulla? Call the 50k note ekizike, if you like; 20k ekinyaanya; 1k kaasa or sh500 budo. It is all sweet Ugandan money!

Did you know that Bank of Uganda (GOU) Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, 72, who passed away on Sunday, introduced the bank notes you are ‘swelling’ with?

In today’s New Vision, they say: “Two years after his appointment as BOU governor, Mutebile introduced the sh50,000 banknote with a combination of largely grey and white colours. In December 2001, a new series of sh1,000 banknotes with additional features, such as a vertical embedded security, was issued.”

They explain that more security features were added to the sh20,000 and sh1,000 notes in 2004 and 2005, respectively, according to BOU data.

The latest family of currency in circulation was issued in May 2010, before the country’s general election in 2011.

During the election period in 2010, Mutebile considered introducing a sh100,000 banknote if inflation did not reduce from around 30%.

It didn’t happen for the greater good (the words of a broke and jealous person. Lol). If people holding a few 50k notes disturb our peace like this, would we ever sleep with those wielding 100k notes in this Uganda of ours riyale?

In remembrance of Mutebile, the ninth and longest-serving BOU Governor, we bring you pictures of revellers enjoying, gawking at, fantasising about, drooling over and dishing out sweet Ugandan money.