Remmie, fiancé hold kukyala despite controversy

43 mins ago
By Ahmad Muto
Media personality Precious Remmie slapped naysayers in the face just days after making her relationship with a one Raymond Bindeeba public, following their engagement. On Saturday, October 16, they held their kukyala ceremony to the surprise of those that thought they had given her valuable counsel.
It should be remembered that following their engagement, diaspora based socialite Don Zella came out on Wednesday, October 13 on Facebook to discredit Bindeeba, telling whoever cared that he is a crook, that they spent a night together two months ago and also claimed he loves fame and therefore is using Remmie for that.
The following day, Remmie responded, telling her she has taken the ring with her whole heart, also challenging Don Zella to provide evidence to support her claims otherwise he is her man and she is his wife-to-be.
Well, they have taken a step towards marriage now that she has introduced the man to her family and friends.

