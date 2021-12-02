Skip to content Skip to footer

Revellers chant angrily over poor sound at Bayimba fest

3 hours ago
By Karim Ssozi

Reggae and islands are connected if the fact that the popular music genre was birthed in Jamaica, an island country in the Caribbean Sea is anything to go by. The Bayimba Reggae Fest aimed to replicate that by way of a weekend music party on Lunkulu Island right in the middle of Lake Victoria just outside Mukono Town.

The two-day music fete started on Saturday, right into reggae legend Bob Marley’s birthday on Sunday.

A bored performer on Lunkulu Island. Photos by Karim Ssozi
The Blood Brothers Band perform at the Bayimba Reggae Fest on Lunkulu Island

 

The events crew had the venue all set for the two days of the festival, including food and beverages like coffee.

As the party started with Virtual DJ mixes, the setup looked well lit, drawing many party lovers to the stage as they danced and toasted to life.

When live performances started with the Blood Brothers Band, who set the mood as they paid tribute to Bob Marley, the microphones went off.

This agitated the revellers, who started chanting angrily.  The bad sound persisted as the events crew moved up and down the stage, switching on and off microphones and amplifying the speakers in a bid to salvage the situation.

Reggae musician Maddox Sematimba was not amused and let his mouth run.

Other performers included Azawi and Jamal.

 

 

