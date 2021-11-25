Revellers dance, play in forest during treasure hunt at Rumble In The Jungle

By Nicholas Oneal

For over three days, revellers were seen heading to Nyungu Yamawe Forest Park in Kira, Wakiso district for the Rumble In The Jungle party sponsored by Captain Morgan and partners.

The party animals, who camped at the venue for three days, starting from Friday, April 1 to Sunday, April 3, 2022, showed no signs of wanting to return back home soon.

Some of the activities they engaged in included a treasure hunt for cash and Captain Morgan bottles. However, many got lost in the forest and returned in pairs.

In an interview with journalists, the Uganda Breweries Limited events manager, Herbert Ndugga, said Captain Morgan chose to be part of the Rumble In The Jungle as a way letting people go on adventure.

“The concept here is to get the fun of you, and the jungle life is what defines that. The treasure hunt is one of Captain’s traits, and the Captain is here to lead the way to it. It may be that new friend, the great music and the like,” Ndugga stated.