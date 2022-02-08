Skip to content Skip to footer

Rickman names Uganda’s greatest artistes of all time

HomeAll PostsMusicRickman names Uganda’s greatest artistes...
4 hours ago
Share
63Views 0Comments

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan professional footballer turned musician Rickyman (real name Derrick Dungu) has outed own list of the best Ugandan artists of all time. In his five artist list, the “tunyumirwe” singer named Moses Radio has his best, Eddy Kenzo in second, Jose Chameleon in third, Juliana Kanyomozi in fourth, and Fred Masagazi in fifth.

His fans queried his choices as he failed to include  Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, on the list. Some sarcastically asked him to make another one and include himself

“So gwe toli muyimbi oli muzinyi as in a dancer, oba nsinikire muli ebinyo,” Bazanya Nengo Isma wrote.

“Omugenzi akolakoki…ate temututama kutijjisa baffu nga waliwo abalamu…tekako Bobi Wine one Bebe Cool ku list mbwa gwe…,” Yng Pato commented on Rickyman’s post.

In defense, the “Naki” hitmaker had already written a disclaimer in the post, saying that if he included Bobi and Bebe, people would perceive him as being political.

“…I had to exclude Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool because people would make it  political and I am not a politician…,” he wrote.

The artist has just dropped his new song dubbed “Ayizulu” which is a reply to the media and other bloggers who have been criticizing him and his girlfriend.

The singer came into the limelight with hit songs like Naki, Tunyumirwe, Okilinamu Obuzibu, Enjoyment among others

Tags:

You May Also Like

Music
Music Review: Tujooge – Spice Diana
February 8, 2022
Celebrity News Music
Bebe Cool, Ykee Benda rally people to get vaccinated to open up
September 25, 2021
Music
Down Memory Lane: Mpita Njia – Alicios ft Juliana Kanyomozi
December 9, 2021
Music Top News
I am not a charity case – Naira Ali reacts to stimulus fund
August 5, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.