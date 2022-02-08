Rickman names Uganda’s greatest artistes of all time

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan professional footballer turned musician Rickyman (real name Derrick Dungu) has outed own list of the best Ugandan artists of all time. In his five artist list, the “tunyumirwe” singer named Moses Radio has his best, Eddy Kenzo in second, Jose Chameleon in third, Juliana Kanyomozi in fourth, and Fred Masagazi in fifth.

His fans queried his choices as he failed to include Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, on the list. Some sarcastically asked him to make another one and include himself

“So gwe toli muyimbi oli muzinyi as in a dancer, oba nsinikire muli ebinyo,” Bazanya Nengo Isma wrote.

“Omugenzi akolakoki…ate temututama kutijjisa baffu nga waliwo abalamu…tekako Bobi Wine one Bebe Cool ku list mbwa gwe…,” Yng Pato commented on Rickyman’s post.

In defense, the “Naki” hitmaker had already written a disclaimer in the post, saying that if he included Bobi and Bebe, people would perceive him as being political.

“…I had to exclude Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool because people would make it political and I am not a politician…,” he wrote.

The artist has just dropped his new song dubbed “Ayizulu” which is a reply to the media and other bloggers who have been criticizing him and his girlfriend.

The singer came into the limelight with hit songs like Naki, Tunyumirwe, Okilinamu Obuzibu, Enjoyment among others