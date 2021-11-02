Skip to content Skip to footer

Rihanna’s father is in Uganda

6 hours ago
By Reagan Ssempijja
A couple of hours ago, a picture of  Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, donning a Ugandan flag somewhere in Fort Portal, was released, confirming his presence in Uganda.
It is not yet quite clear why he is in the country, but already, speculations have shifted from the reason for his visit to the possibility of his daughter, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, visiting Uganda.
If the Barbadian singer, Rihanna, worth $1.7b (about sh6 trillion), actually visits Uganda, this could be the biggest international act to step foot in the country, since Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2018. But until then, we wait to see.
Rihanna, honoured as a National Hero, attends the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square last month in Bridgetown, Barbados
However, not so fast to anticipate because there appears to be some bad blood between Rihanna and her dad when it comes to international tours. Just two years ago, BBC reported that Rihanna had filed a case against her dad, complaining about how he wrongfully uses her name for personal gain..
“The pop star had accused her father, Ronald Fenty, of misusing her name to benefit his own entertainment company, and sued him in 2019 for false advertising and invasion of privacy. She also said he had tried to book her on an overseas tour without permission,” reported BBC
The case was scheduled for hearing on September 22, 2021, but it was reported that Rihanna had withdrawn her complaints. Could the two have made peace? We hope so. Because Mr. Fenty is probably the closest we could get to hosting Rihanna.
