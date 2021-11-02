Roast and Rhyme returns with unique post- lock down edition

By Alex Balimwikungu

Lovers of cold beer, live music and sizzling grilled meat have another reason to rejoice since the lifting of curfew with the much-anticipated return of the Roast and Rhyme festival.

This is going to be the first Roast & Rhyme edition held at its home at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo since March 2020 – almost two years ago.

This edition, dubbed the Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam, will take place on the 27th of February at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo.

The organisers – Swangz Avenue and Bell Lager – say this edition will welcome the public back “outside” with the signature picnic-themed afternoon on the shores of Lake Victoria featuring bigger and better amenities, comfortable seating and certified chefs and vendors who will be on-ground to serve savoury barbecue menus and exciting ‘Bell na Nyama’ combos at affordable prices.

According to Matilda Babuleka, the Bell Brand Manager, this edition will deliver Mpola Enjoyments, which are about having a good time in a chill, laid-back environment surrounded by friends and loved ones, enjoying games like Matatu and Ludo, while being soothed by the live sounds of reggae and ragga music performed by Ugandan artists.

The organisers have also hinted at a possible barbecue showdown between attendees who trust their grilling skills, which will be judged by a yet-to-be-revealed celebrity chef, and the winners will take home exclusive Mpola Enjoyments kits.

