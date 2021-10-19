Roast & Rhyme: Organisers tight-lipped on top performers

By Alex Balimwikungu



With just days to go, the organisers of the upcoming Roast and Rhyme – Swangz Avenue and Bell Lager – are being unusually tight-lipped about who will be performing at the picnic-style event.

According to the organisers, the Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam edition, slated for Sunday, February 27, at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo will usher the public back ‘outside’ with a bigger and better fun-packed day with friends, chill music, games, roasted meat and cold Bell Lager by the lakeside under the brand’s Mpola Enjoyments theme.

On the entertainment front, the event has previously featured live performances from A Pass, Winnie Nwagi, Jose Chameleone, Azawi, John Blaq and many more.

With many artistes clamouring to perform at the fest, sources tell us that organisers are being cagey about who will grace the stage this time around.

It’s been rumoured that since this is the first Roast & Rhyme to be held after almost two years of lockdown, the organisers have something big planned.

It’s worth recalling that in June 2020, Swangz Avenue and other players officially put out word of American rapper Rick Ross performing at “the first post-COVID event”, but didn’t give details as to when the show would happen.

Could this be it? The rumour mill would certainly be in over drive by now. Rozay, as Rick Ross is sometimes known, has previously worked with reggae and dancehall artistes like Skip Marley and Konshens, in addition to headlining the 2016 High Vibes Roots and Reggae Festival in Montego Bay, Jamaica.