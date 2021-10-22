Robin Kisti bags TV job

By Alex Balimwikungu

The last time we heard from Robinah Nambooze a.k.a Robin Kisti, she was grumbling about being cheated out of a TV presenter slot in favour of her nemesis.

One month, later, she has a job on TV albeit with lesser perks. Latest news filtering in shows that she has a new job at SK Mbuga’s STV.

The former Login presenter at NTV started work on Thursday presenting an entertainment themed show dubbed 100 degrees.

She excitedly shared the news of her new job on her social media pages.’

“Kisiti gang, get the word around. Your girl is back on tele. I will be live today at 4pm for my new show with my new team on 100 degrees.”-Robin Kisiti.

Kisti’s co-presenter Mosh Mullah seemed impressed with the addition. He admitted that Kisti has come with a lot of buzz. “It is good vibes to a powerful show. I like the fact that she is a professional,” He said about their debut show.