Robin Kisti’s wedding set for January

6 mins ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

NTV Login Xtra host Robinah Nambooze alias Robin Kisti will officially become Mark Asiimwe’s legally wedded wife early next year

Robin Kisti held a secret traditional marital function (Kukyala) where she introduced the love of her life to her family over the weekend.  Now word filtering through shows that she has little time to respond to her fans and naysayers on social media as the couple is set to walk down the aisle in January.

The usually controversial Kisti confirmed the good news on her IG stories where she shared a sneak-peak of how her Kukyala ceremony happened.

“Soon becoming someone’s wife,” Kisti captioned one of the stories to cement her intent and occasion .

While January is one of the quietest months of the year for a wedding,  Robin Kisti, a mother of three,  reveals that there is no better way to get a New Year off  than to tie the knot with someone you

