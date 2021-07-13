Roden Y Kabako – I went to Gulu as a spy

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Yusuf Ssenabulya also known as Roden Y Kabako has revealed that his intentions to go with the rest of the super star artists to Gulu was not to have a share of the money, but to see which artists were really trying to pull down the Ugandan music industry.

Talking during an interview, the Nanfuka singer said he is so attached to the “principal” and therefore cannot betray him for a penny of notes.

“I did not go to Gulu to get money as you think. I had my own reasons. I had gone to see who was trying to disorganise the industry. I am a spy of the people. I cannot betray the people I have been with for so long…,” he said.

He added that he and Bobi Wine have been friends for long and he is more free with him than he can be with other artists that went to Gulu.

“You are asking me about a person I have been with for so long. He has a beach where we go to and chill, talk about the industry and other developmental ideas. So, because of that, I cannot side with those against him…,” he said.

A few days ago, Bobi Wine invited some artists for a closed-door meeting and among them were some who had gone to Gulu to meet Operation Wealth Creation boss, Gen. Salim Saleh. Kabako and Feffe Busi were some of those who attended.