Rotarians take fellowship to the game park

By Titus Kakembo



By 5::00pm Rotarians returned to Sambiya Safari Lodge after fellow shipping on board a boat floating on River Nile. This was in rapid succession of a two hours Safari Drive. In the savanna grassland, they saw giraffes dine on treetops, shy tigers sprinting like bullets and a lone lion having a siesta in a thicket.

“The lioness does the hunting,” said the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) guide Deo Acire. “But as the unwritten laws have it, he dines first before the cubs and lionesses. He only helps in the hunt when there is big prey.”

During the boat ride rock like hippos could be seen blink and clear their lungs as they cooled their amorphous bodies from the sweltering noon sun heat.

That evening, the domestic tourists were treated to a sundowner cocktail party on the shores of Lake George. Groundnuts, gonja chips, sausages, cookies and cashew nuts kept many jaw-grinding. The drizzle did not dampen their appetites as shelters were improvised on the tracks carryalls.

They returned to Sambiya Lodge breathing like submerged buffalos relaxing their lungs. Upon recognizing Raymond Obote, a chef of Fairway Hotel it was apparent the business has new management.

What followed was the ancestral fireside storytelling punctuated with musical interludes. Experiences were shared forcing the shy moon to hide behind the grey sky. Evening wear replaced the bush frocks, Jean’s slacks and mountain climbing boots.

Some ladies donned swimsuits accentuating the curves in their bodies and extensive backsides

Bottles of wine, beer and spirits were tipped into glasses. Lightly placed on the lips, the wine went down the throat with the velocity of the River Nile gushing its way through the seven-meter space of Murchison Falls.

The was stocked with Black Label, Amarula, Four Cousins, VAT 69, Heineken, Pilsner and water.

Nile Special and Eagle beers were visibly missing.

Kenneth Mugisha urged Rotarians to appreciate their backyards before embarking on touring Greece or Seychelles Island.

“There is more than gold in our parks,” stressed Mugisha. “Bring the family if we are to win the raging climate change war. Let couple go place in the wild during their honeymoon”

This trip was the brainchild of Farouk…treated his clients to a sundowner on the shores of Lake George.

Once beaten twice shy goes the old adage and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB,) Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) are not waiting for foreign tourists to return but aggressively embarking on boosting domestic tourism to suffice the gap.

“For a start, we are having 40 Rotarians from different parts of the country,” revealed Deputy UTB CEO Bradford Ochieng. “They will spread the tourism gospel among their employees, family and peer groups.”

Given 5000 Rotarians in the country with others spread across the world, UTB expects to have informed ambassadors in the future.

“This Murchison Falls National Park game drive, boat ride and Nature walk are just starters of numerous course meals,” said Bradford. “A month or a lifetime is not enough for one to scale the mountains, sample the culture and exhaust the cuisines.”

True to his word the handlers of the trip Adventure Vacation Safaris did not disappoint the 40 Rotarians when they had their fellowship on the River Nile.

Awed by the mammals, birds, reptiles, landscape, food, wines and spirits many swapped business cards.

“I will be back with my family this Christmas,” whispered Rotarian Richard Kakembo. “A night in Sambiya Lodge is different from that in urban centres. The sky is punctuated with stars and sounds of nightlife revellers.”

During the boat ride in Rotary culture, the group raised sh1m and three cartons of books to donate to Paraa Primary School.

“This is going to strengthen the pupils here who competing in Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) with their counterparts in better-equipped schools,” said a UWA guide Deo Achira. “While in the jungle it is survival for the fittest in the academic world it is survival for the better equipped.”

Later their fitness was put to test on Bakers’ Trail as they snaked through the bush, climbed steep slopes and descended down valleys.