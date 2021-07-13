51Views 0Comments
Rower Kathleen Noble Finishes 5th, headed for ‘best placed losers’ qualifying slot
Ugandan Rower Kathleen Grace Noble has emerged 5th in the women’s single sculls race and now set for a repechage in her next outing tomorrow (Saturday 24, July)\.
A repechage is a contest in which the best-placed of those who failed to win heats compete for a place in the final. “I am so grateful and i want to thank God for this great performance that i was among the fastest people in my heat and i wasn’t expecting to be one of those,” Noble said.
“Tomorrow will be a big day for me as i go for another race and will be waiting to see how that goes.”
Sanita Puspuse from Ireland won the race with 7:46:08 followed by Kenia Lechuga from Mexico 7:54:21 as Anneta Kyridou from Greece came third with 7:54:28.
Then Ugandan Noble came fifth with 8:25:85 below Trinidad and Tobago’s Felice Aisha Chow with 8:02:02.
Kathleen Grace Noble is a daughter of a missionary doctor and a teacher became the first rower to represent Uganda at the summe’s Tokyo Olympics.
Her appearance is historical becoming the country’s first-ever competitor in a rowing event at Olympics.
In October 2019, Kathleen Noble went into Uganda’s history books when she became the first Ugandan to qualify for the Olympics in rowing, a fast growing sports discipline in the country.
Noble booked her ticket to Tokyo in a qualification event that was held in Tunisia where she finished among the top five who qualified in the single scull category.