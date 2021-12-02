Rugby clubs fight for Premier League title

By Ivan Kabuye

It was a rugby weekend as teams battled for the Nile Special Premier Rugby League title at several rugby grounds.

The Heathens team didn’t disappoint in their newly unveiled jersey as they humbled the Stanbic Black Pirates, 23-10 points.

The Kobs also pulled up a great performance at their home ground, Legends Rugby Grounds, beating the Rhinos hands down with 22-10 points.

Heathens has tightened its grip on the Nile Special Premier League table, heading it with 38 points with rivals Stanbic Black Pirates coming second with 33 points as Kobs get closer with 31 points in the third of the table.

In the other games, Buffaloes narrowly won 22-20, Rams whipped Hippos 19-12, while Mongers beat Impis 22-9.