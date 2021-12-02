Skip to content Skip to footer

Rugby clubs fight for Premier League title

5 hours ago
By Ivan Kabuye 

It was a rugby weekend as teams battled for the Nile Special Premier Rugby League title at several rugby grounds.

The Heathens team didn’t disappoint in their newly unveiled jersey as they humbled the Stanbic Black Pirates, 23-10 points.

The Kobs also pulled up a great performance at their home ground, Legends Rugby Grounds, beating the Rhinos hands down with 22-10 points.

Heathens has tightened its grip on the Nile Special Premier League table, heading it with 38 points with rivals Stanbic Black Pirates coming second with 33 points as Kobs get closer with 31 points in the third of the table.

In the other games, Buffaloes narrowly won 22-20, Rams whipped Hippos 19-12, while Mongers beat Impis 22-9.

 

Kobs’ players battling with the Rhinos in the third half of the pitch at Legends Rugby grounds during the Nile Special Premier League. Photos by Ivan Kabuye

Fans enjoying the action at Legends Rugby Grounds

 

Rugby fans celebrating a try scored by the Kobs’ team during the Nile special premier rugby league

 

