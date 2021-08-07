Rugby Sevens take a weekend break

By Julius Senyimba

In sports, the recovery principle dictates that athletes need adequate time to recuperate from training and competition.

And with three back-to-back Guinness sevens circuits, a weekend break was all the bodies needed before entering the final bend of the series.

With injuries and body fatigue deciding the winner in certain games, the medical departments will have to fix players ahead of the Rujumba Sevens on October 30 at Kings Park Stadium.

After the Bweyogerere circuit, mathematically, the overall winner will be a public secret before teams head to a long trip westwards for the Kabale circuit and then, the finale at Legends Rugby Grounds for the Coronation Sevens.

Kobs are on top of the log with 66 points after winning all the three circuits, 11 above Pirates in second place. Heathens complete the podium with 53 points. In short, Kobs already has one hand on the championship.

However, the big question is, will Heathens manage to reach another final of the main cup after breaking the Kobs and Pirates duopoly in Soroti over the weekend?

Well, the Kyadondo side has three more attempts to reward their fans and also light up the series. With a full squad, Heathens can hurt any side.

