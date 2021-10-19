Rugby teams return from Safari 7s with accolades

By Julius Senyimba

The Uganda Rugby Union made a last-minute decision to have both the men’s and women’s national teams participate in the Safari 7s in Kenya.

The initial plan was to only have the men’s side, but with a few days left to the Safari 7s, the women’s side received the good news of their inclusion.

With both teams back in Uganda, the women’s side sent a clear message to the union by winning bronze, while the men finished fifth, a place which also comes with an accolade.

The ladies put in a good shift as they won all their day one games, but with better opposition on day two select Kenya Lionesses squads, both games ended with Uganda picking lessons instead of wins.

It was the same learning process for the youthful men’s side led by captain Ian Munyani. After success in the pool, they lost 19-12 in the quarterfinal to Kenya Shujaa.