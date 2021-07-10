Rugby’s long drought finally ends

By Julius Senyimba

The wait of about two years of no local Rugby Sevens competitions, the short format of the game, will come to an end this Saturday with the first circuit of Guinness Rugby 7s Series at Legends Grounds in Kampala.

With teams going to bed knowing their opponents, team captains graced the official launch of the opening leg dubbed the Mileke Sevens today morning at Legends for a photo opportunity and hearing from the main sponsor, Guinness.

Classified into four groups, each team will work hard for the circuit’s top prize of sh500,000 and strive hard for the grand sh3m if they accumulate the most points after six rounds of play.

For this weekend’s circuit, title holders, Kobs who won the overall accolade in 2019, are seeded in Pool A alongside hosts Warriors. Rams and Jjengo (Mongers development side) are in the same pool.

Sevens circuit in honour of the Aredo brothers’ parents will see teams not on the play both on Saturday and Sunday without fans, but a love stream option will be availed by Guinness.