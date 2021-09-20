Ruger paralyzed by Ugandan women

By Ivan Kabuye

Stepping on stage with “Tuliwaweru slogan” Ruger the Nigerian artist was overwhelmed by the energy Ugandans showed him at the Big Brunch show at Dungu resort in Munyonyo a Kampala suburb.

With the commonly used word in town “kwetega”, one would easily tell that Ugandan babes who had come for the show achieved it as one of babe earned herself a date with the artist on valentine’s day

This came after a challenge put up by Ruger when he asked any beautiful Ugandan babe to come on stage to dance dirty with him and the winner will get a chance to have a date with him.

As Ruger continued with the performance he called upon another Ugandan babe on stage and this time around he was specific, he wanted a big bummed woman to challenge him on stage as he performed one of his songs.

Ruger praised Uganda as one of the countries with most beautiful women in Africa with a talent of dancing and partying.

Ruger stepped on stage at a round midnight with a freestyle slow lyrics thanking Ugandans for hosting him.

Ruger performed all his hit songs from Dior, snapchat, bounce, champion, ruger among others giving his fans an electrifying performance.

Before him stepping on Azawi first went on stage to bring the vibe in the revellers before Ruger was introduced on stage.