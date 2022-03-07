Skip to content Skip to footer

Rwandan singer Bruce Melodie urges East Africans to unite to counter West Africa music

HomeAll PostsLifestyleRwandan singer Bruce Melodie urges East...
16 hours ago
Share
125Views 0Comments

By Hussein Kiganda

Rwandan singer Bruce Melodie (Bruce Itahiwacu) has asked East African artistes to come together so as to match the competition from the music industry in West Africa.

In an interview, the singer observed that East Africans sing better than the West Africans, but they are not united.

Bruce Melodie revealed that he is working hand in hand with artistes from all the East African countries to rally them to unite.

https://youtu.be/dkUgLUO6aHs

“The only thing hindering us is our disunity. We are better in talent. We sing well and better than them. We have to come together to beat them. I have been linking up with Harmonize and other artistes in East Africa for this. We do not look beyond the bigger picture,” he said.

The singer is slated to feature on the Blankets and Wine event that is scheduled for Sunday, March 27 at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Bruce Melodie rose to fame in Rwanda in 2014 after his hit song dubbed Inshwi.

In 2017, he crossed his country’s borders with Complete Me and Don’t Know. He followed these with Ndakwanga in 2019.

His most popular songs Katapilla and Katerina came in 2021.

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Music
Music Review: Entebbe – Maurice Kirya
30 mins ago
Lifestyle Top News
Fun Factory’s ‘Grand Return’ lives up to hype 
March 7, 2022
Latest News Music
Producer Baur cries out for help
July 13, 2021
Music
Bebe Cool’s ‘Make a wish’ fails to live up to the hype
August 5, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.