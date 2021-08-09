Rwanda’s DJ Toxxyk set thrill revelers at Nomads.

By Musa Ssemwanga

Whether you’re in for it or not Easter offers a little something for everyone.

While this year is looking a little different from the previous (lockdown), there’s plenty of events to attend to over the Easter holiday weekend.

This evening, (Good Friday) Nomads bar, one of the top hangouts in Bunga will host one of the region’s youngest disc jockeys, Dj Toxxyk.

Born in Kigali Rwanda, the 22 year-old Shema Arnaud (DJ Toxxyk) first fell in love with playing music while in high school at APE Rugunga High School.

He did not wait to finish his studies before he could pursue his passion, and at 20 years of age, was juggling school and spinning discs at the former Ogopogo Nightclub in Kimihurura.

Alongside the nights official host and Mc, Esco, the brown turntable assassin promises nothing but good and memorable vibes.