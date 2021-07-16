Salim Saleh: Ugandan music’s angel or prophet of doom?

By Kampala Sun writer

Gen. Salim Saleh, the Operation Wealth Creation chief co-ordinator, is on a mission to clean up the mess that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked on Uganda’s music industry. However, one wonders, what does he know about music since he is soldier trained to shoot guns and wage wars?

Conspiracy theories abound, especially among non-supporters of the Government, with the claim that Saleh’s wading into the murky waters of Ugandan music is a government ploy to kill the music industry. Others argue: “Our music industry has always survived on its own without a sugar daddy. Why should it have one now in Saleh?”

Why all this negativity towards Gen. Saleh? Is he killing the local music industry as critics claim? Should the accusations be dismissed as sour grapes? Are his interventions making any difference in the industry? Find out this and more in your copy of The Beat this Friday.