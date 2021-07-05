Skip to content Skip to footer

Salvado lobbies for COVID-19 vaccination centre in Kyanja

6 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto

City comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi has asked Uganda Breweries under the #FennaTugemebwe campaign to look into taking their mobile vaccination campaign to his neighbourhood of Kyanja in Kampala because the main facility in the area is overwhelmed yet the people have warmed up to the idea of the vaccine.

“Dear @UgandaBreweries, thank you for the mobile vaccination points thus far. We, the batuuze of Kyanja, were asking whether we could get a centre at a bar. I was at Komamboga HC, but they are overwhelmed,” he tweeted.

Uganda Breweries Limited, on its part, responded that they are planning to act. “Thank you for raising this concern. We shall arrange a centre for Kyanja people on Thursday and Friday. We appreciate you for embracing the #FennaTugemebwe campaign.”

Over 2,800 were reportedly vaccinated at the Kololo Independence Grounds on Saturday, October 16, during a mass vaccination drive, arguably the biggest in one day. It was a part of UBL’s #FenneTugemebwe drive with Vision Group as one of the partners. The goal is to vaccinate 4.8 million people so that the sectors like entertainment can be re-opened.

