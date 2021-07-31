Salvado offered exposure as payment

By Ahmad Muto

City comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi has ranted on social media claiming a Ugandan promoter based abroad contacted him for a gig, but offered exposure as payment. This triggered the “Man from Ombokolo” who argued that he has been on big stages across the world and earned a lot from his talent to be considered for exposure.

“But Ugandan promoters abroad who think I still get excited by the ‘you are getting exposure’ pitch …mwedeko. I have performed in some of the most prestigious arenas in the world for serious money, what will your exposure give me,” he ranted on Twitter.

True to his word, Salvado has been on big stages making him one of Uganda’s most celebrated entertainers. Some of the stages he has graced are: In 2012, Salvado curtain raised for Grammy award-winning American singer, songwriter and producer, James Ingram in Nairobi, Kenya. He headlined the Stand-Up Africa show in South Africa in 2013 and performed at the Night of a 1000 Laughs in Nairobi and at the CAF Awards in Abuja in the same year. In June 2015, he hosted his first one-man show called Man From Ombokolo at the Kampala Serena Hotel and in 2016 was the closing act in Lord of the ribs at the Apollo Theatre, London.