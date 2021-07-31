Skip to content Skip to footer

Salvado offered exposure as payment

HomeAll PostsUncategorizedSalvado offered exposure as payment
3 hours ago
Share
37Views 0Comments

By Ahmad Muto
City comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi has ranted on social media claiming a Ugandan promoter based abroad contacted him for a gig, but offered exposure as payment. This triggered the “Man from Ombokolo” who argued that he has been on big stages across the world and earned a lot from his talent to be considered for exposure.
“But Ugandan promoters abroad who think I still get excited by the ‘you are getting exposure’ pitch …mwedeko. I have performed in some of the most prestigious arenas in the world for serious money, what will your exposure give me,” he ranted on Twitter.
True to his word, Salvado has been on big stages making him one of Uganda’s most celebrated entertainers. Some of the stages he has graced are: In 2012, Salvado curtain raised for Grammy award-winning American singer, songwriter and producer, James Ingram in Nairobi, Kenya. He headlined the Stand-Up Africa show in South Africa in 2013 and performed at the Night of a 1000 Laughs in Nairobi and at the CAF Awards in Abuja in the same year. In June 2015, he hosted his first one-man show called Man From Ombokolo at the Kampala Serena Hotel and in 2016 was the closing act in Lord of the ribs at the Apollo Theatre, London.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Music Uncategorized
“Who is who” earned me many enemies
July 31, 2021
Uncategorized World News
Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing girl in 1965
August 17, 2021
Lifestyle Uncategorized
It is a dog day, treat your best friend
August 26, 2021
Uncategorized
Kato Lubwama loses 2016 election petition
September 2, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.