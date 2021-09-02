Salvado says he successfully silenced his radio critics

By Ahmad Muto

According to comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi, the listeners of the breakfast show on Sanyu FM that did not welcome him when he replaced James Onen, alias Fatboy last year and accused him of killing the show have suddenly gone silent.

He said he kept doing his work and treating the hecklers as background noise, after having engaged them initially. Most of them argued that he was not fit to replace Fatboy who had technically personalised the show.

“How far could they go? The best way to silence critics is do the work. And I think I have done the work because they are silent now. They came criticising me, I kept doing my work, they stopped criticising and I am still doing my work. So, at the end of the day, my work has spoken for itself. I am aiming higher, but have successfully silenced them by doing what I do best.”

Salvado replaced Fatboy who left the station last year after allegedly leading a sit-down strike that saw radio shows air without presenters for days.