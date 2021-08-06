Skip to content Skip to footer

Salvado slams Douglas Lwanga

HomeAll PostsCelebrity NewsSalvado slams Douglas Lwanga
2 hours ago
Share
36Views 0Comments

By Ahmad Muto
The tension between entertainers and media personalities is not a public secret following the remand to Kitalya Prison of three city media personalities – Next Media’s Kayz, Makko and Wakko. Douglas Lwanga, a colleague of the three personalities, took to his Twitter preaching forgiveness, reconciliation and mending fences, but city comedian, Patrick Salvado was not having any of it.
“Mistakes are human, forgiving is Godly. Artists and media personalities do need each other. Can we bury this behind us, forgive each other and move on. Jail only worsens the already sour relationship. Let us reconcile and mend this. Fire never puts out fire,” tweeted Douglas.
Salvado, who himself quit doing media interviews and said it is one of the best decisions he has ever made, disagreed with Douglas and argued that anything close to what he is suggesting is a recipe for bullying.
“No sir, we all need to be responsible for our actions boss. Let us not play the we need each other card, this will only encourage the bullying… let the law take its course.”
Salvador has had his fair share of fights with media personalities and bloggers over stories about him, his family and craft as a comedian. He particularly accused a city blog of claiming his last Man from Ombokolo show was a flop because he refused to give them media passes.
The three were remanded on Friday, October 1, to Kitalya Prison up to October 15, after appearing at Buganda Road Court and two charges read – computer misuse and cyber harassment and criminal libel. Singer Omulangira Suuna sued the trio for making allegations against him in one of their shows.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Top News
Buchaman reveals Steve Jean bounced Bebe Cool and Chameoleone off the Millennium song
August 6, 2021
Celebrity News
A conversation with Muhoozi saved me from a messy depression – Cedric Babu
September 17, 2021
Celebrity News
Navio reaps big from lockdown farming
July 13, 2021
Celebrity News Latest News Top News
Vinka bounces back with “Thank God” after one-year hiatus
September 10, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.