Salvado slams Douglas Lwanga

By Ahmad Muto

The tension between entertainers and media personalities is not a public secret following the remand to Kitalya Prison of three city media personalities – Next Media’s Kayz, Makko and Wakko. Douglas Lwanga, a colleague of the three personalities, took to his Twitter preaching forgiveness, reconciliation and mending fences, but city comedian, Patrick Salvado was not having any of it.

“Mistakes are human, forgiving is Godly. Artists and media personalities do need each other. Can we bury this behind us, forgive each other and move on. Jail only worsens the already sour relationship. Let us reconcile and mend this. Fire never puts out fire,” tweeted Douglas.

Salvado, who himself quit doing media interviews and said it is one of the best decisions he has ever made, disagreed with Douglas and argued that anything close to what he is suggesting is a recipe for bullying.

“No sir, we all need to be responsible for our actions boss. Let us not play the we need each other card, this will only encourage the bullying… let the law take its course.”

Salvador has had his fair share of fights with media personalities and bloggers over stories about him, his family and craft as a comedian. He particularly accused a city blog of claiming his last Man from Ombokolo show was a flop because he refused to give them media passes.

The three were remanded on Friday, October 1, to Kitalya Prison up to October 15, after appearing at Buganda Road Court and two charges read – computer misuse and cyber harassment and criminal libel. Singer Omulangira Suuna sued the trio for making allegations against him in one of their shows.