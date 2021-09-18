Salvado supports Suuna storming off TV set

By Ahmad Muto

City comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi has showed support for singer Omulangira Suuna storming off the set of a local television station during a live broadcast.

This was after the female presenter of the show said he is a Muslim and an artiste that has remained relevant even without a hit song for a long time, forcing Suuna to ask if she was serious about his religion. When she insisted that is what she knew, Suuna threw a tantrum, asking all TV presenters to learn to research about artistes they intend to interview, shortly before storming off the set.

According to Salvado, Suuna is singlehandedly going to fix the behaviour of presenters.

Salvado took to Twitter where he shared the viral video with the caption: “Love him or hate him Suuna is going to help shape the uncouth behaviour of some presenters – time to clean house. Well done OS.

It should be noted that over the weekend, Salvado slammed media personality Douglas Lwanga for saying mistakes are human, suggesting entertainers and media personalities fix their already sour relationship. Salvado replied telling him to stop “playing the we need each other card” reasoning that it encourages bullying.