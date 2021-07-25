Skip to content Skip to footer

Salvador, Aka Dope “kill it” at HMN-Rainbow anniversary

4 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

After two years of no substantive performances, you would have expected entertainers to have gathered rust.   Instead, many have found their mojo.

This was evident on Saturday afternoon as comedian Patrick Idringi aka Salvador and the Aka Dope band put up scintillating performances that will linger in the minds of attendees for a long time.

Fresh, with a new repertoire of jokes, Salvador was his usual ribald self and the Aka Dope band were just that- Dope.  They did some songs and folk dances from different parts of Uganda that had the crowd really going.

When you are invited to a party in these dry times from a chicken company, it is a must attend event.   You are assured of enjoying chicken in all its recipes – marinated, skewered, tandoori, butter, curry name it.   The hosts, HMN Rainbow Ltd, popularly known as Yo Kuku chicken outdid themselves.

Since it was a day of feasting, speeches played second fiddle. In the day’s only speech, Sharon Kwiyocwiny, the Sales and Marketing manager  detailed a journey of determination and perseverance, notably during the Covid-19 times, which has seen them be able to celebrate a 10 year milestone.

Hope Sharon Kwiyocwiny, Sales and Marketing manager

“Covid-19 never spared us its wrath. However, due to the pandemic, we shifted from being analog to embracing digital ways of doing business. As such, we have embraced new business partners like Jumia Food, Safe Boda and Glovo,” she revealed.

HMH-Rainbow staff and members of the Hudani Manji family cut the anniversary cake

“It is a journey that has been made possible by customers and business partners that have walked this path of growth with us. In a special way, we thank government led by His Excellency President Museveni,” she said in part.

The affable twins, Rafik and Rahim Manji who are CEO and Managing Director respectively, were at every one’s beck and call. They partook in serving guests cake and were a permanent fixture on the dance floor.  Guests later left belching and they were pleasantly surprised with gift hampers that had more chicken!

CEO Rafik Manji(L) and MD Rahim Manji(r)
KFC representatives, one of the first and oldest clients, since 2013

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

