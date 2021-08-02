Sandra crowned first POA Star search winner

By Musa Ssemwanga

Sandra Nansambu was crowned the first Pearl of Africa Star Search winner, walking away with sh60m on Sunday.

Nansambu also becomes Uganda Tourism Sector Ambassador as part of the accolades won at the grand finale in Munyonyo – Speke Resort.

From 2000 contestants, Nansambu rose to the occasion to excel in every tourism challenge, delivered world class performances in every elimination round and with a fiery passion, used her voice to sing a message of hope, acceptance and triumph for all persons with disabilities.

Like a beacon of hope, she won the hearts of the jury, judges and Ugandans to be crowned the overall winner of the Pearl of Africa Star Search Season 1.

Other winners on the night included: Yesu anjagala Carsteen Ultimate Winner – sh3.5m, 1st runner up Tonny Agami Tonny – sh2.5m and 2nd Runner up Nansambu sh1m.

The prize money also came with a recording and booking deal with Talent Africa.