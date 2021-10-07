Sauti Sol and Diamond Platinumz’ music is far better than Eddy Kenzo’s – Eddie Ssendi

By Paul Waiswa

Before the demise of multi-talented singer and songwriter Mowzey Radio, he had issues with Eddie Ssendi that almost provoked him (Radio) attack Sendi during a presser that was held at Club Obligato, former Little Flowers. Eddie Sendi, who styles himself as a music critic and analyst, has often clashed with other musicians for negatively analysing their careers and demeaning them.

His latest victim is Eddy Kenzo who recently beat the likes of Sauti Sol, and Diamond Platnumz at the AFRIMA Awards to be crowned as the best artist in East Africa.

According to Ssendi, Eddy Kenzo was given the award because the organisers know that Sauti Sol and Diamond Platnumz are not moved by small awards. Such a statement left Kenzo’s followers’ livid.

“Eddy Kenzo does not have good music compared to Diamond Platnumz and Sauti Sol. The organisers of AFRIMA awards just find it difficult to reward big stars who rarely recognise or value their accolades. None of these big artists would feel honoured like Eddy Kenzo to parade the Awards online,” he remarked.

A few years ago, Eddy Kenzo vowed to beat Eddie Ssendi over talking ill about him. It seems Ssendi is determined to provoke Kenzo, despite him remaining silent.