Sauti Sol receive Grammy certificate

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol have received a certificate recognising their effort in the production of Nigerian music star Burna Boy’s Grammy award winning album Twice As Tall.

The band shared the certificate from the Recording Academy on their Twitter page with the caption: “Thank You.”

Twice As Tall is Burna Boy’s fifth Studio album. Sauti Sol did not only help with the production, but also featured in Time Flies, one of the songs off the album.

Burna Boy won the accolade for best Global Musical Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The other producers on the album are American rapper Diddy, producer Timbaland, Mario Winans, among others while Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu was the executive producer.

Sauti Sol’s collaboration with the Nigerian star off the 15-track album has 3.3 million views on YouTube in one year.

Grammy certificates are presented to those who do not qualify for Grammy awards, but contributed to a winning recording.