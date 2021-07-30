Sauti Sol scoff at old story that they split up

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol has scoffed at a story they landed on written eight years ago alleging they had split.

The group contends that they were shocked more by the fact that the person mentioned as their leader in the article is someone they do not know at all.

They shared a screengrab of the story written in 2013 by Kenya’s The Standard on their Instagram page with the caption, “What witchcraft is this?”

The group’s alleged leader Peter Marangi said artistic differences were the main reason for the split.

However, the only public figure in Kenya’s entertainment arena with the name Peter Marangi is a comedian who is not really their friend.

Sauti Sol is a Kenyan afro-pop band with vocalists Savara Mudigi, Willis Chimano, Bien Aime Baraza and guitarist Polycarp Otieno. They have quite a following in Uganda and have performed here twice. They struck quite a chord with songstress Spice Diana in January this year while here in Kampala for the later cancelled MAMAs 2021 activation. They promised a collaboration that is yet to see the light of day.