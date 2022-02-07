Save Shem Ssemambo campaign on

By Carol Kasujja Adii

Shem Ssemambo aka Kagusunda, who was one of the most famous brand managers (Club Beer) under Nile Breweries, is battling for his life after contracting a rare infection known as Transverse Myelitis.

Transverse Myelitis is an inflammation of both sides of one section of the spinal cord. This neurological disorder often damages the insulating material covering nerve cell fibers (myelin).

According to mayo clinic, a medical website, there are many different causes of transverse myelitis, including infections and immune system disorders that attack the body’s tissues. It could also be caused by stroke of the spinal cord.

Speaking to New Vision, Rodney Mugisha, the Mwiri Old boy’s spokesperson, said that right now Ssemambo is in critical condition and admitted at Paramount hospital in Kampala in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). By press time, some Mwiri old boys had made contributions towards his hospital bills but more was needed as his daily medical bill was astronomical

“I talked to him two weeks back but after a few days I saw a post from our association that he was not well, I called and a close relative confirmed to me that it was true. He was first admitted at Platinum hospital but because of the skyrocketing medical bills, he was taken to Paramount,” Mugisha said.

Mugisha also revealed that right now Ssemambo can recognize people but cannot talk.

“As friends we intend to go and check on him this Friday and also take our collections to help with the bills. We are also calling upon well-wishers to come and save a brother,” Mugisha said.

Shem Ssemambo is a second generation Mwiri old boy.. His late father Mzee Ssebuwufu, a former commissioner of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) attended the school and also served on the Mwiri board

During his time in the corporate world, Shem Ssemambo was an active participant to the Mwiri Old Boys Association (MOBA )activities. Shem Ssemambo is a cohort of 1985 (Mwiri Primary) and class of 1986-1992 (Busoga College Mwiri)

Well-wishers can reach Mugisha on 0772515397.