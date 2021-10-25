Savouring Nyama choma in Forest Cottage

By Titus Kakembo

Time check 2:00 pm. All roads lead to Forest Cottage in Bukoto. Tongues are wagging for nyama choma, beers, whisky and wines. Combination jazz, R&B music is sizzling from cancelled systems. The talk is all about property guru Dr Sudhir Ruparelia of Crane Bank winning a landmark case against the Bank of Uganda.

“I do not have a grudge with having ten percent of the sh200b on my account!” remarked one of the journalists on the guest list.

Therefore the first time, 80 journalists toasted tumblers and bottles to the success of the business. They toured a surprisingly expansive forest in the middle of urban Bukoto, Monkeys frolicked from one tree branch to another. Birds chorused their songs uninterrupted. The resident cottage guests were seen wolfing Indian and Continental cuisines as if they going out of fashion.

“Given this Court victory and lifting of the Covid-19 Lockdown,” said an elated social media scribe John Mugulusi. “We want our Calendar Day events of Goat’s Race and Diwali back.”

Last week The Supreme Court ruled that Crane Bank ownership reverts to businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, in a judgment that puts an end to a five-year legal battle preceded by the closure of what was one of the fastest expanding monetary institutions in the country.

“You can imagine Bank of Uganda had taken Crane Bank in Receivership had initially taken Sudhir Ruparelia and Meera Investments Ltd. to court for causing financial loss amounting to 397 billion Shillings to Crane Bank in fraudulent transactions and land title transfers,” narrated Timothy Bukumunhe.

A court reporter Michael Odeng said the presiding judge David Wangutusi dismissed the case on a technicality.

“He explained that Crane Bank (in Receivership) lost its powers to sue and to be sued, this nullified the suit.”

For five years’ former clients of the institution, big and small, were anxious to know the fate when The Central Bank/Crane Bank (in Receivership) challenged the judgement and maintained that receivership is a management situation, and hence no legal change as to the capacity of a company to sue and be sued.

But in a decision read last week to the court by the Supreme Court Registrar Mary Babirye on behalf of five Justices of the Supreme Court; Opio Aweri, Faith Mwondha, Lillian Tibatemwa, Ezekiel Muhanguzi and Percy Night Tuhaise, the Court ruled that receivership of Crane Bank Limited ended on January 20, 2018, and from that date, the management and control of Crane Bank returned to its Shareholders.

“I welcome the decision,” said Dr Sudhir’s lawyer Peter Kabatsi. “My client-dedicated most of his quality time and resources over the last five years in pursuit of justice.”

Sudhir previously explained that the monies he was accused of siphoning did not reach Crane Bank.

“The Legal department of Bank of Uganda prolonged the case to continue benefiting from legal fees.”

Flashback

Looking back, Crane Bank Limited was closed by the Bank of Uganda on October 20, 2016, after it failed to comply with a capital call on July 1, 2016. Back then, Central Bank Governor Emmanuel Late Tumusiime Mutebile said that the Bank takeover was guided by the systemic nature of the under-capitalized institution to avoid financial sector instability.

Three years ago, Parliaments’ Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises -COSASE said, in a report, that the closure of Crane Bank by the Bank of Uganda was illegal. The report indicated that an analysis of the Bank’s liquidity from January 1, to January 24, 2017, revealed that the financial institution had recovered from liquidity distress from mid-January 2017 to the time it was disposed on January 25, 2017.

“In fact, Bank of Uganda had stopped injecting money on January 9, 2017. Therefore, the bank’s liquidity position had stabilized,” read the report which was presented before parliament by Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu.

The committee recommended that in the process of making a decision to liquidate a financial institution, detailed plans for the revival should be exhausted before taking the most extreme action of liquidating.

Earlier, former Crane Bank owner, Sudhir Ruparelia told COSASE that the agreement for the sale of Crane Bank to DFCU was shoddy and fraudulent. He also accused Bank of Uganda senior officials of wanting to steal his properties.