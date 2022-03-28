School gives child star Ring Rapper sh10m

By Hussein Kiganda

Child singer Ring Rapper Ratata is over the moon after receiving sh10m from Namungoona High School in Kampala, as a token of appreciation for his hard work in his music career. Jonathan Ssenabulya aka Ring Rapper Ratata started by doing covers, before later recording his own songs. He is known for songs like Am Available, Juicy, Abatuuze, Talanta, and Marder.

The young singer first got a scholarship from the school and is currently in Senior Four at the same school.

“Although he was being supported academically, the school felt that he also needs support musically. The money was given to him to use to record another song and do a video. They came up to help when they saw the struggle we have been going through and the fact that we had even secured a collabo with Sean Paul,” Ring Rapper’s manager, Ibra Buwembo, said.

Ring Rapper was recognised by Sean Paul’s team when he recorded a cover for the Jamaican rapper’s dancehall groove Like Glue, which trended in Jamaica and Uganda.