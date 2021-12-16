Scores flock Makerere for women’s art exhibition

By Karim Ssozi

Njabala, an exhibition of works by eight female artists – Bathsheba Okwenje, Esteri Tebandeke, Anderu Immaculate Mali, Miriam Watsemba, Pamela Enyonu, Lilian Mary Nabulime, Nakitto Sandra Suubi and Sarah Nansubuga – on International Women’s Day reflected upon themes of memory, love, womanhood and activism.

The exhibition took place at Makerere Art Gallery located in Makerere University at Margaret Trowell School of Industrial and Fine Arts and was graced by US ambassador Natalie E. Brown.

Njabala: This is Not How was inspired by a Ugandan folk tale that features Njabala, a lazy girl, who grows into an obnoxious wife.

The exhibition left many inspired by the various works in the gallery and many people flocked the venue to witness and celebrate women in art.