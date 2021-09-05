Seafood in Sheraton Hotel pulls crowds

By Titus Kakembo

Covid-19 fatigued diners had their appetites whetted by Seafood at the plush Sheraton Hotel in Kampala City. The profile of those who turned up was a revelation of a community that has become a melting pot of cultures where age is just a number. Couples could be seen resisting the urge to break the safe distance Standard Operation Procedures (SOPS) imposed by the Ministry of Health.

They rubbed knuckles, pecked and hugged virtually. Massaging a hand here, whispering sweet nothings there and exchanging rolling eyes was the order of the day. Romantic ones would fork a piece of salmon steak and slot it in the mouth of a loved one. As it vanished like an ATM card, assurances were made with a squeeze of the palm.



A group of men wolfed grilled lobster tail as if it was going out of fashion. They washed their portions down with sparkling wine. Talk about girl power and moneyed ladies were there swapping big business ideas and small talk.

Other couples held hands and exchanged careless whispers about undying love. The Absolute Live band treated guests to soft music sizzling from hidden outlets. The saxophone, piano and vocalist serenaded the guests as the moon shyly peeped through the canopy in the Sheraton gardens.



The sweet scents of the menu that included grilled salmon steak and lobsters wafted across Nakasero.

“After the relaxation of the COVID-19 lock down, we are back to whet appetites in Kampala City,” Bettencourt said. “The next one will be October 28. For non-residents, we begin at 4:00 pm and end at 6:30 pm. If you want to party all night long there are discounts for residents.”

A casual tour of the Seven Seas area was evidence Kampala is a melting pot of cultures. I saw Asians, Europeans and Africans dine, wine and make merry in the new normal style.

“The treat is family-friendly,” said Stanley Sibusiso from South Africa. “There are lots of events to occupy any age. The swimming pool, gym, gardens, wines and most of the food.”

