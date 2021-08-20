Sean Paul pardons Kenya over phone theft, set to return



By Ahmad Muto

Jamaican dancehall star, Sean Paul first set foot in Africa in 2004. He spent three weeks in the East African country of Kenya during which he lost his prized phone, a Nokia 3650 – very expensive phone at the time. It was alleged that he lost it to revellers in the capital, Nairobi during a performance. Reports indicated that it left him so devastated that he vowed never to return to Kenya.

It later emerged that he lost the phone at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while on his way to Dar es Salaam,Tanzania. Four years later, in 2008, he had a stop-over in Kenyan en route to Kigali, Rwanda for a concert.

Now he said, he is planning to add a return to Kenya on to his tour book. His experience in Kenya according to him was enough inspiration for the song As Time Goes off his 2005 album, Trinity.

The Jamaican dancehall star has performed in Kampala, Uganda twice – first in 2004 and then in 2008 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.