Skip to content Skip to footer

Sean Paul pardons Kenya over phone theft, set to return

HomeAll PostsMusicSean Paul pardons Kenya over phone theft, set...
4 hours ago
Share
58Views 0Comments


By Ahmad Muto
Jamaican dancehall star, Sean Paul first set foot in Africa in 2004. He spent three weeks in the East African country of Kenya during which he lost his prized phone, a Nokia 3650 – very expensive phone at the time. It was alleged that he lost it to revellers in the capital, Nairobi during a performance. Reports indicated that it left him so devastated that he vowed never to return to Kenya. 
It later emerged that he lost the phone at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while on his way to Dar es Salaam,Tanzania. Four years later, in 2008, he had a stop-over in Kenyan en route to Kigali, Rwanda for a concert. 
Now he said, he is planning to add a return to Kenya on to his tour book. His experience in Kenya according to him was enough inspiration for the song As Time Goes off his 2005 album, Trinity. 
The Jamaican dancehall star has performed in Kampala, Uganda twice – first in 2004 and then in 2008 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Music
Our fights were a ploy to drive out Congolese music – Bebe Cool
4 days ago
Music
Rema asked to remove two videos from her catalogue
August 20, 2021
Music
Music Video Review: Mbikwasagwe -Flex D’Paper FT Shena Skies
August 4, 2021
Music
Bebe Cool’s ‘Make a wish’ fails to live up to the hype
August 5, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.