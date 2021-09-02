Sebunjo triggers social media with request to meet the President

Instrumentalist, folk and world music artiste, Joel Sebunjo stunned social media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 when he shared a message on social media, addressed to whom it may concern seeking to meet President Museveni. He did not miss including how phenomenal he thinks he is by stating that he is internationally celebrated. “I am Joel Sebunjo, a Ugandan musician; in my conscience, in the last 15 years I have hit international milestones that only a few artistes in my country could imagine of! I have put up there! Please help me meet the president @KagutaMuseveni, to share my story,” he tweeted.

However, the message attracted a lot of mixed reaction on social media, particularly pointing at how an artiste who has exploited the craft on so many levels and exported his talent across the globe is suddenly speaking the language of underdogs and underachievers.

Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) replied: “What do you intend to achieve? Your energy and time meeting him would rather be used to sing for freedom of your fellow citizens.”

Political and social commentator, Timothy Kalyegira replied: “If you have achieved so much on your own, as you say, why do you need to meet President Museveni? Why must everyone from every walk of life in Uganda kneel at Museveni’s feet? We are the people causing him to feel like the Alpha and Omega.”

Meanwhile, a huge section of the online community argued that if he is indeed as big as he claims, he should already be known by the President, who should have been the one to look for him.

Ssebunjo released his last album, United Slaves of Africa two years ago. It was a tale of the aspirations of Africans and the black race. He worked on it with legendary Nigerian Afro-beat star, the late Fela Kuti’s manager, Ricky Stein. The purpose of the album he said was to preach the gospel of Africans coming together to form the United States of Africa as much as it looks far-fetched.

Sebunjo, with his Sundiata band, have performed across the world and shared stages with internationally celebrated artistes like Yossou N’dour, Salif Keita, Oliver Mtukudzi and Miriam Makeba.