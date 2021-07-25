Security beefed up as Kyambogo University opens

By Ramadhan Abbey

There was tight security at Kyambogo University yesterday as the Government allowed institutions of higher learning to reopen after four months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No student was allowed to enter the university premises without his or her bag being checked. It was also mandatory for the students to wear face masks, and wash their hands as part measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

Other requirements were student identification and vaccination cards. There were also COVID-19 vaccination centres set up for those who have not received the jab. Many received their first jabs.

In June, President Yoweri Museveni closed schools, including institutions of higher learning, during the second wave of the pandemic.

He said the ultimate solution to COVID-19 was vaccination.

Uganda needs to vaccinate at least 4.8 million people before the lockdown is fully lifted.