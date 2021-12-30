Security reinforced ahead of Mutebile burial tomorrow

By Charles Etukuri

The Police have assured the public of security during the burial of former Governor of Bank of Uganda, the late Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, at his ancestral home in Kabale district tomorrow, Sunday.

Mutebile will be laid to rest after a church service at Rugarama Church of Uganda Cathedral in Kabale Municipality.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, said, together with other sister security agencies, they had deployed both covertly and overtly to avert any situation intended to disrupt the exercise.

He noted that now that the former governor’s burial arrangements were underway, “which will bring in many dignitaries of different caliber, I want to ask our people, including those that will be for church service and at the burial ground at home to exhibit a high level of discipline and keep cooperative to the security personnel to continuously follow instructions as given time to time for the smooth burial exercise.”

Maate also urged the mourners to remain security conscious and practice neighbourhood watch to prevent any intended ill motive of any kind.

Mutebile, who was 72, died of diabetes in a Kenyan hospital on Sunday. His casket arrived in the country on Tuesday and on Thursday, Parliament held a special session for him.