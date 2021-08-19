Seguya successfully tackles leukemia

“Big day for Uganda Rugby. The Rugby Cranes’ head coach Robert Seguya aka Soggy has just informed me that he has been cleared, according to the medical tests from the Uganda Cancer Institute. No cancer cells. He has defeated leukemia. Salute you all.”

That was the message on the various platforms in the morning and when the stadium announcer of the day, another living legend Allan Musoke mentioned Soggy’s name, the crowd turned around to witness a moving miracle.

In May, Seguya was taken ill to Mukono International Hospital, before being transferred to Pulse International Hospital. When his condition worsened, the next stop was the Mulago Cancer Institute for further medical tests and treatment for leukemia.

A close family friend told The Kampala Sun that so far, two tests have been done and both results have returned with no cancer cells. He further thanked the fraternity for standing with the national team coach.

From The Kampala Sun, we congratulate ironman Seguya for successfully tackling cancer.