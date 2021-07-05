Senegal’s Lame second most followed person on TikTok

By Ahmad Muto

Twenty-one-year-old Senegalese TikTok star, Khaby Lame (@khaby.lame) has become the second most followed person on Chinese video sharing app, TikTok after overtaking Addison Rae’s 81 million followers last month and surpassing 100 million followers last week. Lame lost his job at a factory in 2020 in Italy as a result of Covid-19 lock down. Shortly after, he joined TikTok and started making life hack videos without saying a single word and this quickly gained him traction. He uploaded his first in March 2020. His biggest asset is his signature deadpan facial expression that brings out frown lines on his forehead as a sign of frustration. He has a banana peeling video, his most popular that is now in the neighbourhood of 300 million views.

He also has two more videos in TikTok’s most liked videos of all time; removing a mask stuck on a cup handle with 35 million likes and drinking a glass of water with 32 million likes.

He is ever edging closer to the most followed TikToker Charli D’Amelio who has 122 million followers, a position he has occupied since March 2020 after overtaking Loren Gray.

Lame’s family moved from Senegal to Italy when he was one. He is now the first person in Europe to notch 100 million followers on TikTok.